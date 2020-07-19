Lights Out Premiere: Lost Algorithm & Distorted Anima - Night Chase [Pls.Uk]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from tastemaking techno imprint Pls.Uk. Headed by Time Traveler, the label has released nothing but some of the finest, hardest-hitting techno right now, and this latest EP, Hidden Face, from Lost Algorithm & Distorted Anima is a prime example of the label's excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

'Night Chase' is unsettling, aggressive, and pummeling all at once. This is peak time techno at its finest. The alarm sound creates a massive amount of tension as the kick and rolling bassline hammer on like a freight train. Night Chase will be available on July 20th.

Track: Night Chase

Artist: Lost Algorithm & Distorted Anima

Label: Pls.Uk

Format: Digital

Release Date: 7-20-2020