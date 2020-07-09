Magnetic Launches Club Event In DJing Mobile Game MIXMSTR

via Mixmstr

Music and gaming have always gone hand in hand, but that connection has deepened over the past few years with the rise of e-sports to a more mainstream conscious. That is now extending to Djing as well as people are finding ways to take the skill virtual. We are happy to partner with DJing mobile game MIXMSTR for a club event in the game. Make your way to Club Blackout in MIXMSTR and get on the decks before Junior Sanchez as the slated headliner. The cub event starts today, July 9 through for the next week. Players will be able to test their skills as the opener for the headliner Junior Sanchez.

With clubs not being open and likely not opening up for a while in the US and many places around the world, this will be a chance to try out DJing in a unique digital environment. Catch the announcements for the club event and make your way there, practicing your skills on the route.

Download MIXMSTR for iOS and Android and see their socials here.