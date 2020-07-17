Magnetic Mix 107: Pines

Pines Courtesy of Pines

We go down under for our next Magnetic Mix with a new hour of music from Australian duo Pines. It may be winter there, but the music they make and have selected in this mix fits the mold of the summery, downtempo music that has been shimmering its way out of the country.

The pair released a new album Dreamcycle at the end of May and this mix captures that dreamy, summery mood from the album not just with songs lifted from it, but also tracks from some of their favorite artists who could fit alongside it.

“We're thrilled to share this mix as it touches on so many areas of music that we love and really captures our tastes across electronic music, from downtempo chilled beats to house and then onto more trap and big beats,” says Pines to Magnetic.

“We love music that flips old samples, chopped up vocals and world music and ethnic sounds that have a cinematic, timeless quality to them. We've included a few of our own original tracks (“Tell Me,” “Speak,” “Fate”) alongside some of our favorite artists such as Flume, RÜFÜS DU SOL, ODESZA, Clozee & Bonobo, as well as our own remix of Lorde's “Green Light.” Our goal was take the listener on a journey from start to finish and we hope you enjoy it!"

1. L.B. One - Chilly (includes audio clip from https://youtu.be/P5QHAhMYwoA)

2. Moby - Porcelain (Arty Remix)

3. Clozee - Secret Place

4. PINES - Tell Me (feat Water Park)

5. Keys N Krates - Something Wonderful

6. Dead Prez - Hip Hop

7. Bonobo - Kiara

8. Cassian - Magical (feat Zolly)

9. Attom - Movement

10. Fakear - Le chant du monde

11. IHF - Up All Night

12. Two Lanes - Closer

13. PINES - Speak

14. RÜFÜS DU SOL - No Place (Eelke Kleijn Remix)

15. Catching Flies - Satisfied

16. Flume / Yolanda Be Cool / Gurrumul - A Baru In New York

17. Clozee - Evasion

18. PINES - Fate

19. Lorde - Green Light (PINES Remix)

20. Odesza - Loyal

21. What So Not - We Can Be Friends (Quiet Bison Remix)