Magnetic Mix 107: Pines
We go down under for our next Magnetic Mix with a new hour of music from Australian duo Pines. It may be winter there, but the music they make and have selected in this mix fits the mold of the summery, downtempo music that has been shimmering its way out of the country.
The pair released a new album Dreamcycle at the end of May and this mix captures that dreamy, summery mood from the album not just with songs lifted from it, but also tracks from some of their favorite artists who could fit alongside it.
“We're thrilled to share this mix as it touches on so many areas of music that we love and really captures our tastes across electronic music, from downtempo chilled beats to house and then onto more trap and big beats,” says Pines to Magnetic.
“We love music that flips old samples, chopped up vocals and world music and ethnic sounds that have a cinematic, timeless quality to them. We've included a few of our own original tracks (“Tell Me,” “Speak,” “Fate”) alongside some of our favorite artists such as Flume, RÜFÜS DU SOL, ODESZA, Clozee & Bonobo, as well as our own remix of Lorde's “Green Light.” Our goal was take the listener on a journey from start to finish and we hope you enjoy it!"
1. L.B. One - Chilly (includes audio clip from https://youtu.be/P5QHAhMYwoA)
2. Moby - Porcelain (Arty Remix)
3. Clozee - Secret Place
4. PINES - Tell Me (feat Water Park)
5. Keys N Krates - Something Wonderful
6. Dead Prez - Hip Hop
7. Bonobo - Kiara
8. Cassian - Magical (feat Zolly)
9. Attom - Movement
10. Fakear - Le chant du monde
11. IHF - Up All Night
12. Two Lanes - Closer
13. PINES - Speak
14. RÜFÜS DU SOL - No Place (Eelke Kleijn Remix)
15. Catching Flies - Satisfied
16. Flume / Yolanda Be Cool / Gurrumul - A Baru In New York
17. Clozee - Evasion
18. PINES - Fate
19. Lorde - Green Light (PINES Remix)
20. Odesza - Loyal
21. What So Not - We Can Be Friends (Quiet Bison Remix)