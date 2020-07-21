Magnetic Mix 108: Ekcle

It is a new week so we have another Magnetic Mix to help you get through it. This time we turn to Bristol-based duo Ekcle for a barnstorming and fast-moving mix. The pair recently remixing DJ Shadow’s “Rocket Fuel” with De La Soul and deliver a sound that is at times euphoric and at time gritty and harsh, often managing to combine them in the same moments and tracks. Their new two tracker “Serpent Grail / Sosen Yahn” shows just how quickly they can go from house to electro to ambient all in one record.

The new mix opens with the aforementioned remix for DJ Shadow and then moves quickly through loads of tunes by themselves and others, including a few IDs.

“Our mix for Magnetic Mag is sort of a turning point for us with our music,” explain Ekcle. “We are transcending into new unexplored areas of music and we hope that this mix can showcase and few of the sonics that are catching our ears!”

See the tracklist below.

1. DJ Shadow - Rocket Fuel ft De La Soul (Ekcle Remix)

2. Medasin - Motion

3. Foxwedding - Try Me

4. Vassah - Just U

5. kerri - Always Confused (????? Remix)

6. Medasin - Always Confused

7. Ekcle - Sosen Yahn

8. Spire - Patience

9. MR. CARMACK - The Next Afternoon

10. Pool Cosby - In Transit

11. Mothica - No One (Kayge Calypso & DUNN Remix)

12. MOGLII - GIRL (FEAT. Ben Werchohlad)

13. Zola Courtney - Nothing to Lose (Ekcle Remix)

14. Monuman - Show Me How

15. O’Flynn - 60 Rutledge

16. Ekcle - Serpent Grail

17. Greyhat - Pickupsticks

18. Verzache - Waiting For You w/ Swell

19. Aeuria - If this is it, then I am happy

20. ID - ID

21. Jóhann Jóhannsson - The Beast

22. Cliff Martinez - They Broke His Pelvis

23. O’Flynn - Aletheia

24. Peter Broderick - And It's Alright [Nils Frahm Remix]

25. Ekcle - Kiracik [Reprise]

26. ID - ID

27. ID - ID