Magnetic Mix 109: Glassio

New York indie pop project by songwriter-producer Sam R, Glassio is the next artist to take over our Magnetic Mix in a little bit of a different taste for the series. The project recently scaled back from two to one, but didn’t miss a beat on his debut album For The Very Last Time.

The new album is the sort of synthy goodness you want in the summer with sun-drenched melodies, a melancholic sadness that fits with an odd and lost season and swirling sounds that bring songs up and down as the album moves from start to finish.

“When working on my album For The Very Last Time, I had a bunch of songs circulating in my head that influenced synth sounds, the melodies, the arrangement of some songs, and the overall atmosphere I'd want to create in my recordings,” Each of these songs found their way onto my album in some shape or form. I’m drawn to very intense melodies and lyrics that are masked by quirky synths and whimsical sounds,” explains Glassio

The mix gets even more eclectic than that, with a wide range of indie rock, alt-dance, house and even some folk that all somehow blends together.

“With this mix, I tried my best to sequence the songs in a way that would encapsulate where my head was at when I began working on the album. The mix is sort of a blend between folktronica, and alt-dance,” he says to us.

1. Joakim - In The Beginning

2. Robert Hood - Dancer

3. Geotic - Swiss Bicycle

4. Underworld - To Heal

5. Charlotte Adigéry - 1618

6. Sandii - Zoot Kook

7. San Proper - Bring It On Back

8. Sylvester - I Need Somebody To Love Tonight

9. Haruomi Hosono - Sportsmen

10. Wax Stag - Fantasy Gay

11. Joakim - Find A Way

12. Metro Area - Miura

13. The Magnetic Fields - Fido, Your Leash Is Too Long

14. Paul McCartney & Wings - Junior's Farm

15. LCD Soundsystem - All I Want

16. This Mortal Coil - Song To The Siren

17. Paul Simon - Another Galaxy

18. Woolfy - Looking Glass (Extended Mix)