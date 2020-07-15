Mary Lattimore Details New Album 'Silver Ladders' On Ghostly

Design by Michael Cina / Cover artwork by Becky Suss courtesy of Jack Shainman Gallery

LA harpist Mary Lattimore has announced her new album Silver Ladders. The upcoming LP will be released on October 9 via Ghostly International.

Slowdive’s Neil Halstead, who also plays on the record, produced the seven-track album. After meeting at a festival, they decided to do this album and over nine days. Silver Ladders was recorded in Cornwall with three existing demos and four improvised pieces.

The album was influenced by their surroundings and life in Cornish. "The Cornish landscape, the hotel from the movie The Witches, the cream tea, winning the pub quiz, the Sunday roast, the ghosts of all of the surfers who had died in the wild waves, the night walks to the top of the hill to see the moon shining on the water," Lattimore says of the life around them in a statement. The title takes its name from swimming in Stari Grad, Croatia, on the island of Hvar. "I spent some days there just swimming in the bay, silver ladders right into the sea," Lattimore says.

Earlier this year, she released a full-length collaboration with Mac McCaughan AVL, which is a live improvised album recording.

Listen to the first single “Sometimes He’s In My Dreams” now. Pre-order now.

01. Pine Trees

02. Silver Ladders

03. Til A Mermaid Drags You Under

04. Sometimes He's In My Dreams

05. Chop On The Climbout

06. Don't Look

07. Thirty Tulips