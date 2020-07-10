Massive Attack Release New Activist Audiovisual EP 'EUTOPIA'

Massive Attack

Massive Attack has released a new audiovisual project EUTOPIA. The three-track project comes with features from Young Fathers, Algiers and Saul Williams. As the title would suggest, it pulls on the themes from Thomas More's Utopia.

"Lockdown exposed the best aspects and worst flaws of humanity," Massive Attack say about the project. "That period of uncertainty and anxiety forced us to meditate on the obvious need to change the damaging systems we live by. By working with three experts, we've created a sonic and visual dialogue around these global, structural issues; taking the form of climate emergency, tax haven extraction and Universal Basic Income."

The three songs are split up into videos, which you can view below. The visuals aren't incredibly complex, but they get to the point, showing the lyrics on the screen and staying on theme with what the respective song is about. They have been using their platform for change for a long time and want to make sure you get the message as well with this project. These are less musical tracks then messages with music underneath to make the world a better place.

