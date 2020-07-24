Mat Zo Details New Album 'Illusion Of Depth,' Shares Single "Problems"

Mat Zo will release his third album in October.

Mat Zo Luca Pierro

Mat Zo has announced his third album Illusion Of Depth. He has pushed the new album with the second single “Problems” featuring Atlanta singer & multi-instrumentalist Olan who features prominently on this record.

The new album clocks in at 11 tracks in total and will be his first 2016’s Self Assemble. He released his debut album Damage Control in 2013.

Illusion Of Depth will cover a lot of ground sonically with 90’s warehouse techno, jungle/D&B, French, filter house and cinematic rock.

Illusion Of Depth will be released on October 9 via Anjunabeats. Pre-order the album here.

1. I Media Res

2. Love Songs

3. The Next Chapter feat. GQ

4. Problems feat. Olan

5. Bruxism

6. Fly While You’re Still Free

7. Petrushka

8. Dangerous Feeling

9. Colours feat. Olan

10. Paralysis feat. Olan

11. Begin Again