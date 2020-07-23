Stormzy, Georgia, Charli XCX, Michael Kiwanuka On Mercury Prize 2020 Shortlist

The list has been narrowed down to 12 albums.

via mercury prize

The Mercury Prize has announced its 2020 shortlist with albums by Michael Kiwanuka, Charli XCX, Georgia, Kano and Stormzy among those nominated.

This year’s Mercury Prize honors the best British album released between July 20, 2019, and July 17 this year. The albums are chosen by a panel of British music critics and industry professionals.

“In these difficult and uncertain times the Hyundai Mercury Prize is proud to celebrate the remarkable power of music to inspire and exhilarate,” said the judges. “The albums on the 2020 shortlist showcase a great diversity of sounds, styles, ambitions and experience. What these albums share is an irresistible urgency, a belief that their music matters more than ever.”

In 2019, Dave’s outstanding album PSYCHODRAMA won. Previous winners have included PJ Harvey, James Blake, Skepta, Pulp, Primal Scream, Alt-J and others.

The winner will be chosen on September 24. YouTube will stream performances outside of the UK. See the full list of nominees below.

Nominations:

Anna Meredith ‘FIBS‘

Charli XCX ‘how i’m feeling now‘

Dua Lipa ‘Future Nostalgia‘

Georgia ‘Seeking Thrills‘

Kano ‘Hoodies All Summer‘

Lanterns on the Lake ‘Spook the Herd‘

Laura Marling ‘Song for Our Daughter‘

Michael Kiwanuka ‘KIWANUKA‘

Moses Boyd ‘Dark Matter‘

Porridge Radio ‘Every Bad‘

Sports Team ‘Deep Down Happy‘

Stormzy ‘Heavy is the Head‘