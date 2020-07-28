My Toolbox: GNTN

Rising German duo GNTN recently made their debut on much loved California label Desert Hearts Black with a three-piece EP titled Surround. With previous releases on Filth On Acid, Yoshitoshi, Einmusika, and more, it's safe to say they are quickly establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Their sound sits somewhere between progressive and techno, something we are big fans of here, and as such, we invited them to share their go-to tools for the latest installment of our "My Toolbox" series.

Words and photos by GNTN

GNTN by Lorenz Schuerk

MIDI FIGHTER TWISTER

This is a lovely small tool for live performances. It’s pretty easy to map different parameters to the knobs and the general configuration of the Midi Fighter offers a lot of options/personalization. Perfect toy for jamming!

MIDI Fighter Twister

MOOG SUBSEQUENT 37

Our go-to for juicy basslines and warm analog sounds. The Subsequent 37 fits nearly into every studio setup and offers a variety of sound design options. You can hear it in many of our productions.

Moog Subsequent 37

SOUNDCRAFT SIGNATURE 22 MTK

The Soundcraft is the heart of our studio. We are routing all of our analog equipment into it and are able to directly make EQ adjustments etc. on the fly before recording. The combination of analog signal ways and the included digital interface makes it a perfect solution for us. It’s also perfect for jamming and performing!

Soundcraft Signature 22

ROLAND JUNO-06A

The newest member of our synth family. The Juno-06A is a remake of the 80s Juno 60/Juno 106 and includes both sound engines. It’s capable of creating amazing pad sounds and gritty basslines. The built-in Arpeggio is also really fun!

Roland Juno 106A

NI MASCHINE

The NI Maschine is our number one drum performer at the moment. You can easily put your own samples on it which makes it really flexible to use. Grooves are created on the fly when producing music and are performed live with ease.