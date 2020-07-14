Native Instruments Releases Free Charity Sample Pack With Laurel Halo, Sia, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

The sample pack comes with 200 samples, 67 loops, 35 kits and 58 presets from 14 different artists.

Native Instruments has released a new sound pack, Community Drive that features exclusive audio stems, samples and production kits from 14 different artists like Sia, Just Blaze, Laurel Halo, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and others.

Community Drive's exclusive content features over 200 samples, 67 loops, 35 kits and 58 presets. Participating musicians and exclusive sounds include: Sia, Take A Daytrip's No Idle Crew, Just Blaze, Richard Devine, DJ Dahi, BT, Philomene Tsongui, Junkie XL, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Peaches, Laurel Halo and Kimbra.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As part of the campaign, Native Instruments today announces a €100,000 donation ($114,00 U.S.) distributed evenly across seven global charities: The MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund (USA), Musicians Without Borders, Keychange (EU), Black Trans Femmes in the Arts (USA), KUUMBA In Motion (USA), In Place Of War (UK) and Heart N Soul (UK.)

All funds raised from the campaign will go to those charities.

"I wanted to take part and give and support all the artists I've worked with, that I've collaborated with, that I'm inspired by, that I love, who are struggling right now," says Peaches in a statement. "So I made presets for Massive and Monark, and they're dark and they're nasty and I love them. I also learned a lot, so that's really cool! So, check 'em out, donate as much as you can so we can get back to making inspiring, creative music, and fighting the good fight."

Download the full pack on their website and donate while you are there.