Playlist + Recipe: Kevin Knapp Pairs Music With A Grilled Rib Eye, Cauliflower Mash & Sautéed Chanterelle Mushrooms

Vitali Gelwich

Berlin-based DJ and producer Kevin Knapp is someone who likes to find the tasteful blend between music and food. He has his own series Beats N Eats and continues to DJ around the world (or did) and has been putting out records this year like “Dummer Loco” with Mat.Joe, and Maximono on Dirtybird. The pairing between music and food has always been a natural one. They evoke the same visceral reactions in us, while the creation process can be as satisfying as the final product. Individual pieces of a recipe or of a song can be somewhat flat on their own, but blended together they make something magical on your tongue or for your ears.

We asked Kevin Knapp to bring those two mediums together again, but starting from scratch. He prepared us an incredible dish and provided the recipe so you can make it yourself at home, while providing a playlist to make the process that much better.

This isn’t for the vegetarians out there, but for those who love a great steak. It is a grilled rib eye with a cauliflower mash and sautéed Chanterelle mushrooms. Just read through the recipe and you will get hungry. Put on the playlist, get yourself to the store and your nearest butcher shop to get grilling and cooking. We have some photos as well that show the master at work.

Here are the recipes:

Kevin Knapp

Thyme & Garlic Compound Butter

- 1 stick unsalted butter,

- 1 garlic clove

- chopped fresh thyme

- minced chives

- Small squeeze fresh lemon juice

- Pinch black pepper

- Pinch fine sea salt to taste

the butter Kevin Knapp

1. Combine all ingredients in a small bowl.

2. Stir to incorporate.

3. Spoon herb butter onto a piece of parchment paper or plastic wrap, and roll to form a log.

4. Refrigerate for at least a few hours.

Grilled Rib Eye (Entrecote) – Medium Rare

Not sure what else to say here, make sure you nail it.

the steak Kevin Knapp

Cauliflower Mash

- 1 head cauliflower

- heavy cream

- butter

- salt

- white pepper

Kevin Knapp

1. Break cauliflower into small florets.

2. Put into a medium pot and add heavy cream until the cauliflower is about 1/3 to ½ submerged.

3. Cook, covered, over medium heat until cauliflower is soft, stirring frequently.

4. Strain cauliflower, saving about 1/2 a cup of liquid to add back in as you puree the cauliflower.

5. Puree cauliflower using an immersion blender, regular blender or food processor.

6. Add butter and as much of the remaining cream as needed to achieve desired consistency.

7. Add salt and white pepper to taste.

The mushrooms Kevin Knapp

Sautéed Chanterelle Mushrooms

- Chanterelle mushrooms – We found these at a farm stand

- Lots of garlic. Like 5 cloves

- Butter

1. Slice mushrooms.

2. Preheat sauté pan over medium heat.

3. Add mushrooms and cook stirring frequently until the mushrooms start to soften, about 5 minutes.

4. Turn heat up to medium-high, and add the butter and the garlic.

5. Continue to cook, stirring frequently until the garlic starts to brown and the mushrooms begin to get crispy at the edges.