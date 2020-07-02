Point Blank Producer Analysis: Learn The Techniques Behind Burial’s Signature Sound

In the video, Point Blank Course Developer Chris Martin shows how you can apply Burial’s production techniques to create a dark trap beat using off-grid percussion, video game samples and more.

In this first installment of Producer Analysis - a series where Point Blank breaks down some of the key techniques an influential producer uses to create their signature sound and applies them in different ways. First up is Burial who’s championed for his shuffle-y dark UKG beats, ambient textures and emotional vocal work. If you’d like to start honing your signature production style and learn some of the powerful techniques ground-breaking producers use, check out their line of courses in London, LA and online.

Burial is still regarded as one of the most innovative music producers in the UK underground scenes. His unique style has spawned an army of copycat musicians across the globe trying to replicate the sounds from his releases on Kode9’s Hyperdub label.

