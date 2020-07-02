Premiere: DMVU Concocts A Bass Frenzy In "Chemicals"
It's another slammer coming in from WAKAAN.
The fantastic WAKAAN label is bringing in more bass excellence with their next release - coming at you tomorrow. Giving us the exclusive premiere of DMVU's "Chemicals," we can guarantee it's worth the sneak peak.
Hailing from Colorado and known for a sublime remix of the Zed's Dead classic "KILL EM," amongst many sharp originals, this is a lesson in unique dubstep production.
As the first to come from his forthcoming EP, "Chemicals" tangibly fizzes with jaunty steams of melody and thunderous low-end drums and drops.
Turn up the volume and listen below.