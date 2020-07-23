Premiere: Halflight - Out Of Love [Device]

Today, Magnetic brings to you an exclusive premiere from tastemaker Rene LaVice's Device imprint. 'Out Of Love', the new single from Halflight is a 90s-rave fueled summer anthem. Big piano and chord stabs, jungle drum work, and a massive vocal line all come together in epic fashion. This is one of those tracks that will surely be around for a long time. Out Of Love is available on July 24th.

Track: Out Of Love

Artist: Halflight

Label: Device

Format: Digital

Release Date: 7-24-2020