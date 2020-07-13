Premiere: KUSP - Nobody Likes The Records That You Play [We Are The Brave]
Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from leading techno imprint We Are The Brave. Following the success of Electric Soul Music Vol.1, We Are the Brave presents a new collection of 18 stunning tracks from a hand-picked selection of established artists, label favorites, and up and rising stars who have caught the boss’ attention.
Taken from their forthcoming VA 'Electric Soul Music Vol 2', KUSP provides a banging club anthem in the form of 'Nobody Likes The Records That You Play'. This peak time number wastes no time getting right into the thick of things, and will surely be one you'll be hearing endlessly in the coming months. Electric Soul Music Vol 2 will be available on July 17th.
Track: Nobody Likes The Records That You Play
Artist: KUSP
Label: We Are The Brave
Format: Digital
Release Date: 7-17-2020