Premiere: Maya Jane Coles - Sweet Luv [I/AM/ME]

Maya Jane Coles - Would You Kill (4 Me)? EP

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from one of electronic music's finest tastemakers, Maya Jane Coles. Taken from her forthcoming Would You Kill (4 Me)? EP, MJC returns in fine form with Sweet Luv, a club focused track features her warm dreamy signature sound that she's become known for over the years. Her simplistic, yet fresh approach to music has always been one of her best qualities, and Sweet Luv perfectly encapsulates that. Sweet Luv will be available on July 17th.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Track: Sweet Luv

Artist: Maya Jane Coles

Label: I/AM/ME

Format: Digital

Release Date: 7-17-2020