Premiere: Simon Posford of Shpongle's 'The Ripening' From Upcoming Solo Album 'Flux & Contemplation – Portrait of an Artist in Isolation'

Posford with his DOG! Gem Rey

Simon Posford of Shpongle has announced his debut solo album Flux & Contemplation – Portrait of an Artist in Isolation.

As the title would suggest, the album was made during isolation, where he mixed loops in real time to make tracks to reflect life during lockdown. We are happy to premiere the final track on the record, "The Ripening."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"The Ripening" is a long and warbling ambient track that gives you an idea of the sort of introspective journey that this period of isolation took Posford down. The song slowly builds like fog being lifted from a strict lockdown as we can slowly be allowed outdoors more and more each day (though wear a damn mask).

"It's a concept album that I believe captures part of the essence of my isolation experience," says Posford of the album. "Much like the lockdown itself it probably goes on too long, is at times uncomfortable or boring, but also has some very real profound moments."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Listen to the first taste of the album now and the LP will be released on July 3. Pre-order Flux & Contemplation – Portrait of an Artist in Isolation here.

Tracklist:

1. Lockdown

2. On A Rainy Day

3. Cyclical Ruminations

4. Germination

5. Wish You Weren't Here

6. Ripples Of The Mind

7. The Hobbyist

8. The New Normal

9. Concerto For Piano & Birds in Eb Minor

10. The Ripening