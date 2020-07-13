Premiere: SWR - Vertigo (Infernal Sounds)

IFS022 - SWR (Artwork)

Infernal Sounds are back at it yet again with an absolutely rib shaking EP. This one goes off differently. 4 cuts of pure heavyweight from the London based producer known as SWR. The sound design this artist has used throughout the release showcases his versatile style. We were lucky enough to premiere the track "Vertigo" which you can listen too below.

Premiere: SWR - Vertigo (IFS022)

This one opens with a very eerie intro, ghoulish atmospheres from the offset. Soft pads and cold synths carry the listener to the drop. The sub really hits you when it drops, partnered with industrial stabs and kicks that inject this almost halloween aspect to the track. Really feeling this production. It evolves constantly and has numerous breakdowns and drops. Out to SWR on a flawless release and big up to the Infernal Gang every single time.