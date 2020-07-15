Premiere: Thommy Davis, Brutha Basil & Tasha LaRae - Do It Properly

Thommy Davis Devon Howard

Baltimorean producer, Thommy Davis has been an integral part of the city’s scene for nearly 40 years. Thommy Davis is releasing his new Mr Davis album this Friday, July 17 via DJ Spen’s Quantize Recordings that features a blend of covers and new music from Davis. We are happy to premiere one of those original cuts, “Do It Properly” with Brutha Basil & Tasha LaRae.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The new track is one of the more dancefloor friendly records on the album that speaks to the core of house music’s message of unity, love and connection. The bass thumps underneath shaking percussion, a playful piano that takes over the break in a jazzy section, while soaring vocals give this track soul to its core. As the song implores, “the only way to do it, is to do it properly,” and that is exactly what Davis, Basil and LaRae have done with this one.

The full album is a soaring, soulful and uplifting ride with covers for the likes of Jean Carne, Karen Young and others, while teaming up with some of the best vocalists in house music.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Davis describes the album as, “a musical journey often leads to places that you have lived through, and along the way you pick songs you love and people who love you that have travelled the road with you. My Mr Davis album project was like a map, souvenirs and a scrapbook of emotions wrapped into tunes that made it a never-ending road of self-reflection!"

“Do It Properly” will be released on the Mr Davis album out this Friday, July 17 on Traxsource & Spotify with a full release on July 31. Pre-order it on Traxsource here.