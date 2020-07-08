Rave The Vote: Fundraising & Voter Registration Campaign Launched With Yaeji, Carl Craig, A-Trak & Others
In less than four months, there will be a massive general election in the US. Do we continue down this path of death, destruction and disgrace or something different? Rave The Vote is a new campaign launched today that aims to get dance and hip-hop fans to register to vote and actually vote on Election Day this November 3.
The voter registration and fundraising campaign will take place over four separate days with the artists like Carl Craig, A-Trak, DJ Jazzy Jeff & Yaeji all set to perform on the Lost Resort TV Twitch channel.
The lineup you see below will be split up across four dates: July 24, August 14, September 11, and October 2. The money that is raised will be donated to the Movement for Black Lives.
In addition to music, there will also be conversations and segments from Miss Barbie-Q, Recreation and Parks Commissioner of Los Angeles and Chief Strategist of CicLAvia Tafarai Bayne, Executive Director of the Freelancer’s Union Rafael Espinal and Chair of the Los Angeles Democratic Party Mark Gonzales, with more guests to be announced.
Exact lineups for each event will be announced a few weeks before each event. You can RSVP to the first stream on the Rave The Vote website, where you can also see your voter registration status and request an absentee ballot.
Rave The Vote 2020 Complete Lineup (ABC):
A-Trak
AceMoMa
Aluna (Live)
Analog Soul
Ardalan
Ash Lauryn
The Black Madonna
Cakes Da Killa Live
Carl Craig
Danny Daze
Deon Cole
DJ Deeon
DJ Heather
DJ Holographic
DJ Minx
DJ Pierre
DJ Spinna
DJ Jazzy Jeff
Inner City (DJ Set)
Jubilee
Justin Martin
Kaleena Zanders (Live)
Kevin Knapp
Kofi
Lee Reynolds
Leven Kali
Life on Planets (Live)
Louie Vega
Marbs
MikeQ
Mikey Lion
Nina Dioz
Nosaj Thing
Osunlade
pineappleCITI
Porky
Rich Medina
Room Service INTL (The Whooligan and Joshua Lang)
Seth Troxler
Sofi Tukker (DJ Set)
Soul Clap
Strangeloop Studios
The Illustrious Blacks (Live)
TOKiMONSTA
Tygapaw
UNIIQU3
Venus X
Vindata
VNSSA
Walker & Royce
Yaeji