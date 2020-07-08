Rave The Vote: Fundraising & Voter Registration Campaign Launched With Yaeji, Carl Craig, A-Trak & Others

Artists like Carl Craig, A-Trak, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Yaeji and dozens of others are all set to perform over four dates leading up to the election.

via Rave The Vote

In less than four months, there will be a massive general election in the US. Do we continue down this path of death, destruction and disgrace or something different? Rave The Vote is a new campaign launched today that aims to get dance and hip-hop fans to register to vote and actually vote on Election Day this November 3.

The voter registration and fundraising campaign will take place over four separate days with the artists like Carl Craig, A-Trak, DJ Jazzy Jeff & Yaeji all set to perform on the Lost Resort TV Twitch channel.

The lineup you see below will be split up across four dates: July 24, August 14, September 11, and October 2. The money that is raised will be donated to the Movement for Black Lives.

In addition to music, there will also be conversations and segments from Miss Barbie-Q, Recreation and Parks Commissioner of Los Angeles and Chief Strategist of CicLAvia Tafarai Bayne, Executive Director of the Freelancer’s Union Rafael Espinal and Chair of the Los Angeles Democratic Party Mark Gonzales, with more guests to be announced.

Exact lineups for each event will be announced a few weeks before each event. You can RSVP to the first stream on the Rave The Vote website, where you can also see your voter registration status and request an absentee ballot.

Rave The Vote 2020 Complete Lineup (ABC):

A-Trak

AceMoMa

Aluna (Live)

Analog Soul

Ardalan

Ash Lauryn

The Black Madonna

Cakes Da Killa Live

Carl Craig

Danny Daze

Deon Cole

DJ Deeon

DJ Heather

DJ Holographic

DJ Minx

DJ Pierre

DJ Spinna

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Inner City (DJ Set)

Jubilee

Justin Martin

Kaleena Zanders (Live)

Kevin Knapp

Kofi

Lee Reynolds

Leven Kali

Life on Planets (Live)

Louie Vega

Marbs

MikeQ

Mikey Lion

Nina Dioz

Nosaj Thing

Osunlade

pineappleCITI

Porky

Rich Medina

Room Service INTL (The Whooligan and Joshua Lang)

Seth Troxler

Sofi Tukker (DJ Set)

Soul Clap

Strangeloop Studios

The Illustrious Blacks (Live)

TOKiMONSTA

Tygapaw

UNIIQU3

Venus X

Vindata

VNSSA

Walker & Royce

Yaeji