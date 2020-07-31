Róisín Murphy Details New Album 'Róisín Machine," Shares Single "Something More"

Róisín Murphy has announced her next album Róisín Machine. She has released a new single “Something More” to help push the record.

It will follow her Mercury Prize-nominated 2015 release Hairless Toys and 2016's Take Her Up To Monto.

Róisín Machine is the culmination of a decades long partnership between Murphy and one of her most trusted collaborators Crooked Man aka DJ Parrot. The LP includes singles like “Simulation”, “Jealousy”, “Incapable”, Narcissus” and the soaring “Murphy’s Law.”

Roisin Machine will be available in CD and vinyl formats - black gatefold vinyl and a special gatefold blue vinyl package including a signed zine-available available only via Roisin's Official Store. Fans can pre-order the album, which will be released on September 25 via Skint / BMG here.

Tracklist:

01. Simulation

02. Kingdom Of Ends

03. Something More

04. Shellfish Mademoiselle

05. Incapable

06. We Got Together

07. Murphy's Law

08. Game Changer

09. Narcissus

10. Jealousy