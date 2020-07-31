Róisín Murphy Details New Album 'Róisín Machine," Shares Single "Something More"
Róisín Murphy has announced her next album Róisín Machine. She has released a new single “Something More” to help push the record.
It will follow her Mercury Prize-nominated 2015 release Hairless Toys and 2016's Take Her Up To Monto.
Róisín Machine is the culmination of a decades long partnership between Murphy and one of her most trusted collaborators Crooked Man aka DJ Parrot. The LP includes singles like “Simulation”, “Jealousy”, “Incapable”, Narcissus” and the soaring “Murphy’s Law.”
Roisin Machine will be available in CD and vinyl formats - black gatefold vinyl and a special gatefold blue vinyl package including a signed zine-available available only via Roisin's Official Store. Fans can pre-order the album, which will be released on September 25 via Skint / BMG here.
Tracklist:
01. Simulation
02. Kingdom Of Ends
03. Something More
04. Shellfish Mademoiselle
05. Incapable
06. We Got Together
07. Murphy's Law
08. Game Changer
09. Narcissus
10. Jealousy