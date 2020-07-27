Run The Jewels Unveil New Weed Strain "Ooh La La" & "JU$T" Music Video

Just Video Still Courtesy photo

Sometimes collaborations seem a little too obvious because they are. Run The Jewels have launched their own strain of weed. They have partnered with cannabis producer LEMONNADE, a sister brand to COOKIES to release their new strain of cannabis titled Ooh La La. IN addition to the new 4:20 fuel, Run The Jewels have released the music video for "JU$T" featuring Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha from their urgent and necessary album RTJ4.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The stop-motion video was created by Pulse Films' Winston Hacking, who took influence from Public Enemy. "I worked closely with Run The Jewels to create a satirical time-capsule of 2020 thus far, capturing the sentiment of their song using collage animation," states Hacking. "Drawing on the influence of Public Enemy's classic 'Shut 'Em Down' video, we combined cut up images from contemporary and historical events into a psychedelic protest vignette, a visual fuck you to systemic racism."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The cannabis collaboration was something born from a longstanding mutual admiration, a shared passion for music, cannabis and advocacy.

"We have huge respect for Berner and what he's accomplished and we fucking love weed so this is very exciting for us,” says El-P in a statement.

According to a press release, the hybrid strain provides a “sensory-heightening head high and a light body feel.” The website lists the aroma as spice cake and vanilla frosting, with a sweet fruit cake flavor and a herbal tea finish. In addition to the flower, they will have pre-rolls, vapes, extracts and blunts. Get more information here.

The full line is also available in Detroit, Michigan, at the COOKIES store operated by Gage Cannabis Co. Ooh LaLa flower and pre-rolls will drop in additional dispensaries across Michigan, Washington (Hash Agency), Colorado (Veritas Fine Cannabis), Oregon, Oklahoma (Electraleaf), Arizona and Illinois later this year.