Spotlight: CBD Explained

Everyone has heard of CBD, but most don’t know what it is and what it can do.

Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, comes from the hemp plant and is one of the most popular compounds found in the plant. Everyone has heard of CBD, but most don’t know what it is and what it can do.

CBD is typically categorized with THC—another compound found in the hemp plant, formally known as delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol—however, it is much different than its counterpart. Unlike THC, CBD does not cause users to experience the “high” effect when used.

CBD is a wellness product that can be applied topically or ingested for users to experience rejuvenating benefits. CBD is absorbed through the bloodstream through a process called bioavailability. The more bioavailability, the more the CBD can be used to benefit your body.

Since there are different ways to apply and consume CBD, that also means that the bioavailability will differ depending on how CBD is used. That being said, it is important to consider what you are looking to achieve by using CBD to understand the best method of consumption.

What Are the Health Benefits?

CBD in the spotlight as of recently and has grown in popularity over the years. Scientists and health experts have studied CBD’s powerful effects on the well-being of users and people are becoming more aware of just how impactful CBD can be.

CBD can benefit a variety of people: those struggling with anxiety, experiencing pain, or dealing with inflammation. There are so many wellness benefits that come from using CBD.

The top perceived benefits of CBD include:

Improving Mental Disorders: Researchers have found that CBD can help improve feelings of depression and anxiety, as CBD is found to be calming.

Arthritis: Inflammation can cause immense pain. CBD has been shown to provide relief for those suffering from arthritis and other inflammation in the body.

Heart Problems: CBD can help lower blood pressure, which is often the culprit to heart attacks, strokes, and other heart diseases.

Sleep Disorders: CBD is popular for helping improve users’ sleep (or lack thereof). CBD has been shown to improve insomnia and provide relaxation for those who have trouble falling or staying asleep.

Skincare: Due to CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties, CBD has been known to help treat various skin conditions like acne.

Alzheimer’s Disease: CBD has been shown to reduce neuroinflammation by shielding the body from free radicals. This is important in helping those suffering from symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease.

For some time now, there has been ongoing research being conducted by science and health professionals. Every day, more and more research is coming out about the benefits and effectiveness of CBD.

Is CBD Safe?

Whether or not CBD is safe is a common question that new CBD users and those interested in using CBD often ask.

While potential CBD users can find information from a variety of sources, it is important to do your own research before purchasing CBD in-store or from an online retailer. It is best to check the certifications of the CBD products you are interested in purchasing: is the product high-quality? Does the product include full-spectrum hemp? Does the brand you’re interested in share their Certificate of Analysis (COA)? These are all things to consider before making your first CBD purchase.

Like any new natural product or supplement, it is important to check-in with your doctor or healthcare professional before taking or using any new product. It is recommended to do your own research and check in with your doctor before trying something new.

A88CBD™



