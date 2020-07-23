Spotlight: Electric Polar Bears Release New Single 'SNOW' + Music Video

Check out the new video from the future house duo now.

Tavits Photography

San Diego dance duo Electronic Polar Bears (EDP) have released their new single “SNOW.”

“SNOW” features the Polar Bear lyrics, "everywhere we go we like to make it snow” -- the pair’s daily motto.

Get your copy of “SNOW” here via digital DSPs and watch the video now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The future house duo released their previous single “Break The Ice,” which amassed nearly 1 million views on YouTube. The pair have played Time Nightclub, Groove Cruise LA and Decadence AZ.