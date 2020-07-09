Spotlight: Jack Garratt Showcases His Live Set-Up and How It Works for Point Blank

Jack Garratt ran through his live set-up, what it consists of and how it all works in real-time

Ahead of his UK and European tour, Point Blank caught up with singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jack Garratt to find out exactly how his live show works.

Since his career began almost a decade ago, the UK artist has been playlisted by BBC Radio 1, headlined the BBC Introducing stage at Reading and Leeds Festivals, was crowned the winner of the Critics’ Choice category at the 2016 Brit Awards and much more. Now, he’s become a household name across the globe.

So, if you've ever been curious as to how musicians and music producers incorporate electronic elements into their live shows, this video will show you how it's done.

Whilst gearing up for a performance at EartH Hackney, London, to promote his new album, Love, Death & Dancing, Jack Garratt ran through his live set-up, what it consists of and how it all works in real-time. His extensive set-up includes everything from synths and drums machines to guitars and FX pedals. During the video, he spotlights some of his favorite pieces of kit (many of which he used on the new record) including the Arturia MicroFreak and MiniBrute, the Korg Minilogue, Roland’s RD2000 and much more. Stick around to the end of the video where he gives a live demo.