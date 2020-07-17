Spotlight: Learn Creative Processing Techniques with Waves Audio & Point Blank

via Point Blank

To celebrate their partnership with the world-leading plugin specialists, Waves Audio, Point Blank have created a series of masterclasses focussing on how to finely tune your tracks using their state-of-the-art plugins. Following this recent partnership, Point Blank students are entitled to an exclusive 35% discount on Waves Audio plugins. Find out more about their student discounts here and enroll on a Point Blank online course by heading here.

For the second installment of their Waves Audio masterclasses, PB enlisted Max Heyes, a mix engineer, producer and Point Blank instructor who has worked on four Mercury Prize-nominated albums for artists such as Doves, Paul Weller, Primal Scream and Asian Dub Foundation. During the video, he showcases how you can process your tracks using Waves Audio plugins and add character, individuality and sparkle to your mix. If you’d like to be taught personally by Max Heyes, he heads up their Art of Mixing modules across courses in London and Online.