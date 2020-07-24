Spotlight: See Logic Pro X 10.5's New Step Sequencer in Action with Point Blank

In this video tutorial, Point Blank lecturer Daniel Herbert delves into Logic Pro X 10.5’s new step sequencer and shows just how easy it is to start creating drum loops, tweak parameters and more.

Logic Pro X 10.5 is finally here and Point Blank have revamped their online Complete Logic Pro and Music Production (Logic) courses (25% off before Monday, August 10th) to ensure that they’re Pro X 10.5 ready.

The 10.5 software update has been described by Apple as the “biggest update to Logic since the launch of Logic Pro X” and sees Logic include some of its best features yet. Just a few which especially stand out are the new step sequencer and live loops function as well as their updated stream of sampling tools.

Daniel Herbert has designed sound & produced music for BBC, C4 & CNN. He started his music career releasing house tracks through Ouch & Tasty and working with St Etienne. If you’d like to learn how to make great music with Daniel as a mentor, check out Point Blank’s line of London and Online courses.