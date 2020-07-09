Tame Impala Tops Discogs Shares Most Popular Releases Of 2020 (So Far)

Tame Impala tops the list of most popular releases on Discogs so far along with Lady Gaga, The Strokes and others.

Will Fenwick

Discogs has released the top 20 most popular album releases on its platform so far this year. It has been an odd one in 2020 with releases pushed back, roll outs delayed or thrown off and tours cancelled outright as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there have still been a lot of great releases thus far, many of which have been put on vinyl. Discogs has tabulated the most popular in 2020 and number one is Tame Impala’s The Slow Rush, which has been the most popular since it was first released in February.

The data is determined by how many people worldwide have added these items to their record collections on Discogs. After Tame Impala, the artists start to vary wildly from Ozzy Ozbourne to Lady Gaga, Pearl Jam, The Strokes, Neil Young and Green Day.

Overall Most Popular:

1. Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

2. Ozzy Ozbourne – Ordinary Man

3. Lady Gaga – Chromatica

4. Pearl Jam – Gigaton

5. The Strokes – The New Abnormal

6. Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

7. Khruangbin & Leon Bridges ‎– Texas Sun

8. Neil Young ‎– Homegrown

9. Green Day ‎– Father Of All…

10. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit ‎– Reunions

Head to the Discogs website to see the rest of the top 20 and the top 10 by genre.

Most Popular Electronic:

1. Caribou – Suddenly

2. Four Tet – Sixteen Oceans

3. Squarepusher – Be Up a Hello

4. The Orb – Abolition of the Royal Familia

5. Sufjan Stevens, Lowell Brans – Aporia

6. Leafar Legov ‎– Mirror

7. Daniel Avery + Alessandro Cortini ‎– Illusion Of Time

8. Sonic Boom ‎– All Things Being Equal

9. Tycho – Simulcast

10. Roger Eno and Brian Eno – Mixing Colours