The Prodigy Releasing 'World's On Fire' Live Album On Vinyl With Bundle

The 2010 Milton Keynes Bowl performance will be rebroadcast again this weekend on YouTube

via The Prodigy

The Prodigy will release a live album World’s On Fire on vinyl for the first time. They will release the live album from their 2010 Milton Keynes Bowl performance on a translucent red vinyl.

To coincide with that and potentially push sales, The Prodigy will broadcast the massive performance this weekend on YouTube. It will be available starting at 9pm GMT, tomorrow July 24, coinciding with when they actually performed at MKB.

World’s On Fire has been remastered and can be bought in bundles with t-shirts and hot sauce.