Travel Bag Company Matador Introduces On-Grid Series

The packable bags are designed for urban environments.
Matador On Grid Backpack

Travel bag company Matador has introduced the on grid series. The new series is specifically designed for city travel with minimalist, packable equipment.

Abrasion-resistant UTS-coated Robic nylon delivers durable, weatherproof performance that holds up to the demands of the city. Each product packs away into built-in pocket storage when not in use for easily getting around or storage in a small apartment.

The new series comes in a backpack, tote, hip pack and packable duffle. All are available for $60 and under on their website now. 

