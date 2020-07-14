Travel Bag Company Matador Introduces On-Grid Series

Backpack Matador

Travel bag company Matador has introduced the on grid series. The new series is specifically designed for city travel with minimalist, packable equipment.

Abrasion-resistant UTS-coated Robic nylon delivers durable, weatherproof performance that holds up to the demands of the city. Each product packs away into built-in pocket storage when not in use for easily getting around or storage in a small apartment.

The new series comes in a backpack, tote, hip pack and packable duffle. All are available for $60 and under on their website now.