Watch Magnetic x iZotope's Virtual Classroom With Special Guest BT On Using Stutter Edit 2 This Thursday

The session with iZotope and BT will take place this Thursday, July 30 at 7pm EST / 4pm PST.

via iZotope

This Thursday, July 30 at 7pm EST / 4pm PST, the Magnetic Virtual Classroom will return with our partners iZotope and special guest BT. The virtual webinar will cover how to use the new iZoptope Stutter Edit 2 by the people who actually made it and know the plug-in inside and out. The plug-in was launched in June by iZotope in collaboration with BT.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stutter Edit 2 creates the famous “stutter” editing effect with one button, slicing audio into small fragments and sequencing the pieces into razor-sharp rhythmic effects, recreating techniques that previously took hours to perfect in a studio. In addition to these trademark stutter effects, performers and producers can juggle between a multitude of rhythmic gestures to build tension and create dynamics, both in live performances and studio arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If you would like an idea of what the virtual classroom is like, watch our previous session on achieving a professional mix with Junior Sanchez, Cory Goldsmith from iZotope and surprise guest Harry Romero.

Hosted by Magnetic's Senior Gear Editor Kane Michael with Special Guest BT.

Date: Thursday, July 30 @ 7pm EST / 4pm PST

Where: Stream live on the Magnetic or iZotope Facebook pages