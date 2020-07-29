Weedsday Playlist: Glass Artist Etai Rahmil Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Etai Rahmil with joint Mattie Krall

Etai Rahmil is a glass artist living and working in Portland, Oregon. He began blowing glass in Eugene, Oregon in 2008 at the University of Oregon Craft Center, and rose to prominence in Oakland, California amidst the Bay Area art scene. Etai’s art was among the first wave of pipe artists to be featured in mainstream art and glass galleries in art hubs like New York City, Seattle and Miami. His works reimagine real life objects such as antiques, masks, and instruments, turning them into functional pipes, and one of a kind sculptures. Coming from a musically inclined family, Etai’s music-inspired work has provided an opportunity to create tunes of his own, and an ability to connect the art and cannabis worlds in yet another way.

Rahmil will be launching a coffee-related project, that ties into his glass work, in the summer of 2020. You can sign up on the website to find out more. See more of his work on Instagram.

With this in mind, Rahmil has made us a Weedsday playlist with a nice variety of indie, electronic and hip-hop.

1. Alt-J - Deadcrush

A little creepy subject matter? Maybe. Well yes, creepy for sure. But Alt-J’s signature flow takes on a little trap vibe, which makes for a killer track. Alt J will always have a special place in my heart since my wife and I walked down the aisle to them!



2. Com Truise - Controlpop



Welcome to the ‘80s. Com Truise’s synth-centric attitude and slow motion funkiness is so refreshing that you might want to whip up a batch of fresh lemonade. Made with lemons from the tree right outside your house, of course.

3. Isaiah Rashad feat. Kendrick Lamar & Zacari - Wat's Wrong

We all get ahead of ourselves sometimes, and our minds end up running in circles. When that happens, this song is a good reminder to slow down, roll one up, and enjoy the moment without letting any external distractions creep in.

4. Rare Monk - Phosphorescence

Rare Monk is a killer progressive indie band that I’ve been listening to since college— trippy lyrics and a gentle melody that kicks into high gear at the end. It's a great track and fun ride.

5. 2 Chainz - Rolls Royce Bitch

One of the most motivating songs out there, for real! 2 Chainz isn’t just talking about his car, he’s trying to get you to believe in yourself. If you’re ready to do that and live up to your potential, he's inviting you to get in that Rolls with him, metaphorically of course.