Weekend Live Stream Preview (7/3 - 7/5)
It is July 4 weekend and while this year is going to be a bit different from those in the past (don't go to massive parties of unmasked people), there will still be some events happening online to fuel your celebrations. Have fun this weekend and these live streams should help, even if you are at home and not doing your normal July 4th activities. The light at the end of the tunnel will be brighter when you wait for it.
Festivals are starting back up in some capacity next weekend in Europe, so this may be the last of these posts, but we will see. Check out what Stream Informer has on deck as well.
What: Defected WWWorldwide
When: Friday, July 3 @ 6-10pm BST
Where: Twitch with Replays on YouTube
Who: Lineup Poster in three rooms
What: Chosen Few Virtual House Music Festival
When: July 4 @ 12 – 9 pm CDT
Where: ChosenfewDjs.com
Who: Alan King, Jesse Saunders, Mike Dunn, Wayne Williams, Tony Hatchet, Andre Hatchett, Terry Hunter
What: Boiler Zoom
When: July 4 @ 12pm – 5pm EST
Where: RSVP To Boiler Room
Charity: NAACP Legal Defense Fund
Who: Robert Hood, Shanti Celeste, Afrodeutsche, Ross From Friends and OK Williams
What: Move The Record
When: July 3 & July 4
Where: Move The Record / Mixcloud
Charity: Donate to local record stores here
Who: See the list of participating record shops & the DJs at them.
Argentina: Haûs Record Store (Buenos Aires) - Franco Cinelli, Momo Trosman
Belgium: Sound Architecture x Ampere (Antwerp) - Lefto, Red D
Germany: KMA60 (Berlin) - Dana Ruh, Fred P
Ireland: All City (Dublin) - Lee Kelly, Sias
Italy: Serendeepity (Milan) - Hiver, MCMXC
Norway: Filter Musikk (Oslo) - Prins Thomas, Roland Lifjell b2b Sverre Brand
Portugal: Carpet & Snares (Lisbon) - Jorge Caiado, Steffi
Spain: Ater Cosmo x Stardust (Madrid) - Psyk, Tadeo
Russia: Deficit (Moscow) - Ottuga, OL
UK: Phonica (London) - Bradley Zero, Nick Williams
USA: Halcyon x ReSolute (New York) - O.BEE, Orazio b2b Julio
USA: RS94109 (San Francisco) - Josh Cheon, Sohrab Harooni
What: Lost Horizon
When: July 3 & July 4
Where: Lost Horizon Website / Beatport Twitch
Charity: The Big Issue & Amnesty International
Who: Absolute B2b Jaguar, Alan Fitzpatrick, Andy C, Anna, Archie Hamilton, Bitvert, Carl Cox, Eats Everything, Fatboy Slim, Francesco Mami, Jamie Jones, John Digweed, Mella Dee, Nastia, Nick Warren B2b Jody Wisternoff, Noisia (Dj Set), Orca Sound, Partiboi69, Peggy Gou, Pete Tong, Sasha, Seth Troxler, Skream
What: Radio.com’s Party In Place
When: July 3 @ 10 pm EST
Where: Radio.com
Charity: When We All Vote
Who: Deadmau5, Disclosure, Flume, Major Lazer, ODESZA, Porter Robinson, Rezz, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Toro Y Moi