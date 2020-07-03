Weekend Live Stream Preview (7/3 - 7/5)

Here are some online streams to help this July 4 weekend feel a little less weird.

It is July 4 weekend and while this year is going to be a bit different from those in the past (don't go to massive parties of unmasked people), there will still be some events happening online to fuel your celebrations. Have fun this weekend and these live streams should help, even if you are at home and not doing your normal July 4th activities. The light at the end of the tunnel will be brighter when you wait for it.

Festivals are starting back up in some capacity next weekend in Europe, so this may be the last of these posts, but we will see. Check out what Stream Informer has on deck as well.

What: Defected WWWorldwide

When: Friday, July 3 @ 6-10pm BST

Where: Twitch with Replays on YouTube

Who: Lineup Poster in three rooms

via Defected

What: Chosen Few Virtual House Music Festival

When: July 4 @ 12 – 9 pm CDT

Where: ChosenfewDjs.com

Who: Alan King, Jesse Saunders, Mike Dunn, Wayne Williams, Tony Hatchet, Andre Hatchett, Terry Hunter

What: Boiler Zoom

When: July 4 @ 12pm – 5pm EST

Where: RSVP To Boiler Room

Charity: NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Who: Robert Hood, Shanti Celeste, Afrodeutsche, Ross From Friends and OK Williams

What: Move The Record

When: July 3 & July 4

Where: Move The Record / Mixcloud

Charity: Donate to local record stores here

Who: See the list of participating record shops & the DJs at them.

Argentina: Haûs Record Store (Buenos Aires) - Franco Cinelli, Momo Trosman

Belgium: Sound Architecture x Ampere (Antwerp) - Lefto, Red D

Germany: KMA60 (Berlin) - Dana Ruh, Fred P

Ireland: All City (Dublin) - Lee Kelly, Sias

Italy: Serendeepity (Milan) - Hiver, MCMXC

Norway: Filter Musikk (Oslo) - Prins Thomas, Roland Lifjell b2b Sverre Brand

Portugal: Carpet & Snares (Lisbon) - Jorge Caiado, Steffi

Spain: Ater Cosmo x Stardust (Madrid) - Psyk, Tadeo

Russia: Deficit (Moscow) - Ottuga, OL

UK: Phonica (London) - Bradley Zero, Nick Williams

USA: Halcyon x ReSolute (New York) - O.BEE, Orazio b2b Julio

USA: RS94109 (San Francisco) - Josh Cheon, Sohrab Harooni

What: Lost Horizon

When: July 3 & July 4

Where: Lost Horizon Website / Beatport Twitch

Charity: The Big Issue & Amnesty International

Who: Absolute B2b Jaguar, Alan Fitzpatrick, Andy C, Anna, Archie Hamilton, Bitvert, Carl Cox, Eats Everything, Fatboy Slim, Francesco Mami, Jamie Jones, John Digweed, Mella Dee, Nastia, Nick Warren B2b Jody Wisternoff, Noisia (Dj Set), Orca Sound, Partiboi69, Peggy Gou, Pete Tong, Sasha, Seth Troxler, Skream

What: Radio.com’s Party In Place

When: July 3 @ 10 pm EST

Where: Radio.com

Charity: When We All Vote

Who: Deadmau5, Disclosure, Flume, Major Lazer, ODESZA, Porter Robinson, Rezz, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Toro Y Moi