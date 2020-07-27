Wiley Suspended By Twitter Over Anti-Semitic Tweets, Dropped By Management

The tweets and Twitter's handling of it has led to a boycott of the platform by some.

wiley by ashley hampton

UK grime artist Wiley has seen his career take a very dark and disturbing turn after he went on a multi-day anti-Semitic rant on Twitter, doubling down on his claims the following days. He made the comments on Friday and continued on Saturday, calling Jews “snakes,” “cowards” and compared them to the Ku Klux Klan, among other comments.

Twitter took down some Tweets, but the platform has been criticized for its slow response to this. Wiley was first suspended for a few hours and then has been suspended for a week according the Guardian. His management firm, A-List Management, has dropped him. His manager, who is mentioned in the tirade, is Jewish.

The Met police are looking into the Tweets according to the BBC said, "enquiries remain ongoing.”

A boycott of Twitter was announced yesterday and is currently underway by some members of the British community to protest Twitter’s handling of the situation. It started at 9am BST and will go for 48 hours.