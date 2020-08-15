The 15 Best House Tracks of August 2020

The final house chart of the summer is appropriately brimming with heaters.

Paul Woolford Courtesy Photo

Set your political thoughts aside for ninety minutes and check out the best, new house music which the genre has to offer including releases on Moon Harbour, Toolroom, Kindisch, and more.

See past charts here.

1. "SINOPIA" - JOSEPH ASHWORTH [ANJUNADEEP]

It isn't always the title track which shines the brightest and Joseph Ashworth's Kira EP is yet another example. Not to say that "Kira" isn't a deep and melodic gem but "Sinopia" is a bit more upbeat and a lot more fun with it's bouncy rhythm and its' smile-inducing melody.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. "TEAR IT UP" - SOLARDO / PAUL WOOLFORD FT. PAMELA FERNANDEZ [ULTRA]

In an alternate reality filled with sun-soaked, three-day festivals and Mediterranean nightclubs, this fantastic piano-house anthem would be the biggest whopper of them all. It's a reimagined '92 house classic by Pamela Fernandez, which has already seen its fair share of dance floor play back in the day, but this brand-new makeover is pretty damn easy on the ears.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. "LET YOUR LIGHT SHINE" - FRANK FONEMA & RENOTE [LES FOLIES DIGITALES]

House music continues to pay homage to its' forbearers with fusions such as this one, which will sound timeless always and forever.

4. "FUNK" - LOCO DICE & EDDIE FOWLKES [EN COULEUR]

Out now on Loco Dice's very new label, En Couleur is this raw and crunchy collaboration between the label boss himself and Detroit techno royalty, Eddie 'Flashin' Fowlkes.

5. "YOU ARE A WONDER (NEWMAN (I LOVE) REMIX)" - HOJ [TALE + TONE]

SoCal based producer, Hoj premieres on the label he helped start with Lee Burridge. The E.P. includes five tracks in all including this commissioned remix by All Day I Dream resident, Newman who really just achieves hits maximum euphoria on it.

6. "HER EYES" - NICO P [DHB]

An arpeggiator is a producer's best friend and on this wicked, reverberated example of it comes courtesy of a producer by the name of Nico P on a label titled, DHB.

7. "SHIRATANI" - TIM GREEN [TRYBESOF]

Tim Green's latest creation is this ethereal piece of magic, which is sadly missing its' rightful place out on the playa of Burning Man right about now.

8. "BULLDOZER (2020 REMIX)" - MATTHIAS TANZMANN [MOON HARBOUR RECORDINGS]

Moon Harbour is 100 releases in and who better than to mark the occasion than the label boss himself remixing one of the imprint's classic tunes.

9. "REAL GOOD" - WH0 [TOOLROOM]

The anonymous UK duo, Wh0 come correct with this big room meets gospel gem that specifically deserves very loud volume.

10. "PARA SER LIBRE" - DEATH ON THE BALCONY [KINDISCH]

Mark Caramelli & Paul Hargreaves return to Kindisch with three deep groovers including this spoken-word gem worthy of some outdoor dancing. Preferably under the stars.

11. "MONOLANCE (JOYCE MUNIZ REMIX)" - L_CIO FEAT. ELLIE KA [BLACK DIAMONDS RECORDS]

Black Diamonds boss, Joyce Muniz does a spectacular job here of dubbing out Brazilian producer L_cio's newest, "Monolance."

12. "CONNECTION" - DOC BROWN [UNLEARN:RECORDS]

Miami-based, DJ/Producer, Doc Brown is responsible for this total floor-filler which he's placed on the very first release on his own label, Unlearn:Records.

13. "LIONS" - ZOO BRAZIL [CLIPP.ART]

With an appearance on the house chart back in January, Swedish producer, Zoo Brazil shows off his production chops yet again with two finely crafted pieces of music including this well-polished gem he's titled, "Lions."

14. "MIND PROGRAM" - ALEX PREDA [EINMUSIKA RECORDINGS]

Sitting at the cross-hairs between progressive, trance, and house is this delightful new one from Alex Preda who is not shy at all about melody.

15. "TURQUESA" - TTEO [SONAR KOLLEKTIV]

Under his production alias, Tteo, Matteo Capreoli lands on Sonar Kollektiv with a set of tunes that have already seen the support from the likes of Francois K and Lee Burridge.

Stream the entire house chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: