The 15 Best House Tracks of July 2020

Five months deep into the pandemic and the quality of house music is not showing any signs of slowing down. Whether it be deep, progressive, or afro, it's all just as good as ever, if not better!

See other house charts here.

1. "LIFT OF LOVE" - ROY ROSENFELD [ALL DAY I DREAM]

It's no secret that All Day I Dream alum, Roy Rosenfeld is capable of making beautiful music but with his latest on the label, "Lift Of Love," he's doubled down and given us pure magic. The tune is titled "Lift Of Love" and it's quite simply, marvelous.

2. "JOYS (PACO OSUNA EXTENDED REMIX)" - ROBERTO SURACE [DEFECTED]

After what seems like two years since this track originally exploded, it gets another package of remixes which includes this uber-chunky revision by none other than the Spanish master himself, Paco Osuna!

3. "LOST CHORDS" - GREG GOW [POKER FLAT]

For the past twenty years or so, Toronto-based producer, Greg Gow has been quietly pushing out dance tunes that are absolutely sublime on the dance-floor including this latest output of his on Poker Flat.

4. "SWEET RELEASE" - MATADOR [HOT CREATIONS]

It's been about six hours since I heard Radio 1 play this on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon and I simply can't get the hook out of my head.

5. "LOST IN YOU (EXTENDED MIX)" - MARSH [ANJUNADEEP]

Dipping into the progressive side of things in this uber-euphoric production courtesy of a producer known as Marsh.

6. "BAD BOY (ENZO SIRAGUSA REMIX)" - RICHY AHMED [FOUR THIRTY TWO]

Enzo Siragusa's remix of "Bad Boy" is about as crisp and cool as house music comes. Everything is razor-sharp. From the fills to the funk of the bass-line, it's truly a masterclass in cutting a tune strictly to get you moving.

7. "HONEY" - ROY ROSENFELD [ALL DAY I DREAM]

If there's anyone who has taken full opportunity of the pandemic to hone their production skills, it's Roy Rosenfeld. He was once very, very good but with this and "Lift Of Love," he's attained brilliance. I simply can't wait to hear what he has lined up for release following this nearly perfect EP.

8. "GO BRO (HERNAN CATTANEO & MARCELO VASAMI REMIX)" - PONTIAS & CONVERGENCE SYSTEM [FAMILY PIKNIK MUSIC]

After an appearance on a 2019 H.O.S.H. mix compilation, "Go Bro" gets a full release with six different mixes including this totally ethereal version by none other than the progressive master himself, Hernan Cattaneo!

9. "GREAT ESCAPE" - VIRAL GUCCI [CELSIUS DEGREE RECORDS]

About half-way through his stellar Essential Mix, Black Coffee dropped this divine piece of dance music which comes from a Botswana-based producer known as Viral Gucci.

10. "ANOTHER RIFF FOR THE GOOD TIMES (EXTENDED MIX)" - YOTTO [ANJUNADEEP]

Finnish producer, Yotto is back on the label which is helping catapult the rising artist to superstar status and with ethereal productions like this, he's preparing to shoot past those who have paved the way for him like Eric Prydz.

11. "LEMONADE" - MICHAEL BIBI [SOLID GROOVES RAW]

With a horn section which might seem more at home with traditional Mexican music, rising producer, Michael Bibi has somehow given it a nice home on this uptempo house track he's titled, "Lemonade."

12. "POLARIS" - FRANKY RIZARDO [LTF RECORDS]

Three months after his first release on his own label, LTF Records, the Dutch producer, Franky Rizardo returns with this dazzling floor track that shimmers and sparkles in all the right places.

13. "WE WERE SLEEPING" - DYLAN GRIFFIN & CHAD B [SUBLEASE MUSIC]

This pairing between Australian house producer, Dylan Griffin & Chad B brought us this sinister, title cut, "We Were Sleeping." Also included on the release was another blistering underground cut titled "Apertif," which is well worth checking out.

14. "PIANO MAGIC" - MAYA JANE COLES [I/AM/ME]

With MJC's latest on her own imprint, she's dished out three tunes including the first two which veer more towards the deeper and darker side things but with track three, she's embraced the melody and gone for a more uplifting vibe.

15. "OOH (DJ SNEAK DUB)" - PASKAL & URBAN ABSOLUTES FEAT. CHARLIE SPUTNIK [ROBSOUL RECORDINGS]

The house maestro himself, DJ Sneak comes correct with this deep and groovy take on the latest Robsoul Recordings release.

Stream the entire house chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: