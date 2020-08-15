The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of July 2020

July brought with it some great music with progressive vibes from artists like Roger Martinez, John Baptiste, Liam Sieker, Guy J, Mlinar, and more.

Music keeps chugging along with many amazing productions just awaiting their moment to shine on dance-floors once again. Slowly some countries have reopened events and the tracks releasing are as strong as ever. Here are the best of July.

1. "SPACE CONSCIOUSNESS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ROGER MARTINEZ [MEANWHILE RECORDINGS]

Continuing to place themselves as one of underground dance music's esteemed labels, Meanwhile Recordings celebrates their third release with an EP from one of Holland's finest artists Roger Martinez. "Space Consciousness" opens proceedings with its mesmeric melodic arpeggio backed by metronomic kick. Hitting its stride, a perfectly weighted bassline joins the throng with its mirrored phrasing. Maintaining a relentless energy throughout, subtle percussive flourishes and clever motifs create a work of intensity and creativity.

2. "NEON SUNSET (ORIGINAL MIX)" - JOHN BAPTISTE & LIAM SIEKER [ONEDOTSIXTWO]

Australia as a hotbed of unique talent is once again in the spotlight as two of Melbourne's most exciting DJ/producers, John Baptiste & Liam Sieker, combine their immense creativity with the acid tinged, heavy groove of "Neon Sunrise" as a proper progressive track.

3. "CATFISH (ORIGINAL MIX)" - GUY J [LOST & FOUND]

With an unconditionally futurist state of mind, Guy J exposes an amazing rhythm patterns, trance-inducing ambience and rich audio palette in "Catfish", which progressively ascends into an ecstatic culmination of impressive music-making.

4. "EXERGON (ORIGINAL MIX)" - MLINAR [DISTROKID]

Munich based artist Mlinar has been consistently creating top level music supported by some of the biggest artist in the world. His latest original "Exergon" delivers a melodic yet groovy masterpiece.

5. "ALHENA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - GREENAGE & GOLAN ZOCHER [MANGO ALLEY]

Across darkened velvet skies stratified pads and filtered arpeggios glitter in deep reverberating space as the new original "Alhena" by Greenage and Golan Zocher appears. Swirling and dense soundscapes emerge with new energy formed from infinitely delayed synth lines and ethereal vocal phrases flying above seismic basslines and ticking rhythms.

6. "MORNINGS (RIGOONI REMIX)" - LERR [3RD AVENUE]

The 205th release on Madloch's 3rd Avenue imprint welcomes Lerr back to the label with his Mornings EP. Rigooni makes a solid remix of this beautiful original.

7. "SOLARIS (CID INC. REMIX)" - MIKE GRIEGO [REPLUG]

Cid Inc. returns to his esteemed imprint Replug and provides the lone interpretation with his remix of "Solaris" by Mike Griego. Electrically charged with thumping kicks and a tighter take on the groove, it's energetic prowess beams brightly. Binding rhythmic flow with reprocessed vocals and dreamy arps makes for a sleek yet commanding first act. Colorful overlays heighten the senses as pixie-like melodies fades in and out of coherence leading into the break. Grandiose and soothing in equal measure, glowing tones highlight the centerpiece, elevating mood before getting washed away as the groove gallops towards a stirring final movement.

8. "REBEL (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ATHEA [SELADOR RECORDINGS]

The Selador Showcase series climbs one rung further up the ladder to claim an impressive eleventh notch on the bedpost on Dave Seaman's label. Athea returns to the fold with a no-nonsense heads down throbber in the form of "Rebel." This is club music at its most vital.

9. "BOOM SHIVA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - CLAY SMITH [PERSPECTIVES DIGITAL]

A new two track EP finds Clay Smith creating another sparkling musical voyage for the 78th release on Darin Epsilon's label Perspectives Digital. From his home studio in Oakland overlooking San Francisco's east side bay Clay creates "Boom Shiva" which immediately transports the listener into distant cultures and the Indian subcontinent. Quickly hitting its stride with a relentless rhythmic intent, organic instrumentation and smooth flowing melodies juxtapose against the driving beat and intricate tabla percussion.

10. "ALTERED SENSES (LUCIANO SCHEFFER REMIX)" - NICO CERBAN [BALKAN CONNECTION]

Luciano Scheffer delivers a massive remix of the Nico Cerban original "Altered Senses" on the Balkan Connection label and has received a large amount of support from artists like Hernan Cattaneo and more.

11. "VERTIGO (MOODFREAK REMIX)" - NICK NEWMAN [DROID9]

Tripy and other worldly sounds define the sound of Moodfreak's new remix of "Vertigo" from Nick Newman on the Droid9 imprint.

12. "ARBOR (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KAISER WALDON & NII TEI [WAYU RECORDS]

Bali based producer Kaiser Waldon teams up with Miami based producer Nii Tei for a progressively evolving house sound in their original "Arbor" on Wayu Records.

13. "VERANDO (JUAN DEMINICIS REMIX)" - MARK SLEE [PROTON MUSIC]

Argentinean producer Juan Deminicis is a regular across the clubs of his homeland and throughout the Buenos Aries capital. He delivers a solid reworking of Mark Slee's "Veranda" permeating throughout the six plus minute offering. Before long, new melodies from Deminicis' fertile imagination ripple across the breakdown and into the third movement with consummate ease while a seismic kick and offbeat percussive groove provide a dynamic rhythmic anchor.

14. "BLEAKNESS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - INTERAXXIS [SUDBEAT MUSIC]

For the past 7 years the Argentinian duo Interaxxis has worn a familiar path. Sun-drenched beats, warm melodies and devilish grooves set them apart from the crowd. "Bleakness" is a sombre exploration of interconnecting melodies and textures. Stripped back percussion and a rubbery low end gives rise to playful synths, pads and FX telling their melancholy tale.

15. "KNORKES BROT PART 1 (ORIGINAL MIX)" - EMIL BERLINER [OHRGUT RECORDS]

The Viennese producer Emil Berliner presents his third release "Knorkes Brot (Part 1)" on his independent label Ohrgut Records. Field recordings from the forrest and city playgrounds form the atmospheric basis of his new single. Synths, drums, and all electronic elements have adapted to this given mood.

Stream the whole chart here: