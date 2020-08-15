As the world continues under a devastating pandemic, the minimum that we can make is to follow the safety guidelines while we hope for a more enjoyable future. Meanwhile, music is one of the best forms of escapism and, nonetheless, a great way to remember good times. Here are the 15 best tech-house tracks of July 2020 to enhance any mood and turn your safe zone into a dynamic dancefloor.

1. “In My Head” - Davide Mazzilli [REFILL MUSIC]

Davide Mazzilli's new release comes out with an intoxicating bassline. "In My Head" is a sure-fire track to shuffle every throbbing dancefloor.

2. “Sacred Rhythm” - Joeski [Saved Records]

Tech-house titan, Joeski, makes his debut on Nic Fanciulli's Saved Records this summer. Joeski brings his signature sound, packed full with rolling percussion and playful basslines.

3. “Farmacia (Homage To Frankfurt) feat. Jez Phunk (Carl Cox Remix)” - Kenneth Bager, Jez Phunk [Armada Electronic Elements]

Making his mark on the Armada Electronic Elements label for the first time, the legendary Carl Cox issues a masterful remix of Kenneth Bager and Jez Phunk's "Farmacia (Homage To Frankfurt)."

4. “Indiance” - Prok & Fitch Solid [Solid Grooves]

UK duo Ben Prok and James Fitch, aka Prok & Fitch return to Solid Grooves with a hypnotic cut combining Middle Eastern melodies and glossy tech house drums.

5. “The Light” - Qubiko [KluBasic plus]

Qubiko returns to Klubasic Plus with another killer tech-house track titled “The Light.” The groovy track shines with a superbly quirky vocal and a prominent banging beat.

6. “Voices” - Fhaken, Yo Land [Glasgow Underground]

The all-time sample "Voices" by The Police gets a fresh and flawless remix by the Mexican producers, Fhaken & Yo Land. The groovy track marks their remarkable debut on the mighty Glasgow Underground Imprint.

7. “Tell Me” - Lui Danzi [Twisted Funk Records]

Lui Danzi brings terrace vibes with this thumping track. “Tell Me” is flawlessly crafted with playful beats, rolling bassline, and smashing drops.

8. “My Dreams” - Beki M [There Was Jack]

Hungarian DJ and producer Beki M is back on There Was Jack label with “My Dreams.” This is a lightweight but sturdy track, especially for those who love more tech grooves with a prominent bassline.

9. “Drummer Loco” - Kevin Knapp, Mat.Joe, Maximono [DIRTYBIRD]

Hands up for another great collaboration on Dirdybird. Mat.Joe, Kevin Knapp, and Maximono drop-out an amazingly funky jam tune titled "Drummer Loco."

10. “Love Me Good” - Roland Clark [Sushi Muzik]

Sushi Muzik is a brand new label, which is kicking off with a release from the legendary and electrifying Roland Clark. The upbeat tune, named "Love Me Good," will bring the good vibes to home dancefloors.

11. “When" - MistaJam [DANCE NRG]

MistaJam fuses the attitude of the old-school with today's club sound for this vibey dance floor thriller. "When" has a thick bassline leading the charge alongside a vocal from the Mai Tai's 80's classic '"History."

12. “Forget” - Siege [Saved Records]

Siege returns to Saved Records with an Ep that draws on Siege's signature sound. The perfect blend of syncopated drum patterns, grooving low-end, looped vocals, playful basslines, and rolling percussion results in a solid peak time tune.

13. “The Beat” - Dale Howard [Club Sweat]

Dale Howard returns to Club Sweat with a thumping tech-house cut. "The Beat" drives with a rolling bassline, looped vocal samples, and teasing keys.

14. “La Familia” - Tube & Berger, Eskuche [Toolroom]

This feel-good tune is part of T2, a Toolroom's collaboration concept album. At the height of lockdown in 2020, with artists in isolation across the world, 36 artists were randomly picked on Mark Knight's Facebook Live broadcast. They were put together into new collaborations, and the result is 18 brand new tracks, with some out-of-the-box experiments and sure-fire bangers.

15. “Parole” - Ninetoes [Moon Harbour recordings]

Moon Harbour welcomes back Ninetoes for another of his on-point tracks. The carnival-style "Parole" is a fun tune that overflows with vitality and groove, and it is ready to shake your move.

Stream the whole list here: