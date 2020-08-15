The 15 Best Techno Tracks of July 2020

Find out what your favorite techno artists have accomplished during quarantine.

If there's one thing that hasn't changed during the pandemic, it's that the copycats continue to be just that so with the purest of intention, I've compiled 15 techno tracks from July that all stand in a league of their own. Feel free to disagree but I'm fairly confident you'll feel the same.

Listen to past techno charts here.

1. "MIRROR" - ANDRE HOMMEN [THESE EYES]

Proclaimed as his both his first and final album, More Than This by Andre Hommen is rather brilliant and "Mirror" seems to be the most fitting for July's techno chart.

2. "DALIAH (MACEO PLEX REMIX)" - MELAWATI [ELLUM]

Listening to the newest Ellum release is like opening up a Christmas present and with this particular gift, Maceo Plex presumably took on his newest Ellum single with the intent of garnering pure, sweeping emotion.

3. "DREAMS" - BLEAK [OUT-ER]

Featured on his E.P., The Ashes Of The Stones, Bleak contributed this deep, yet gorgeous, underground tune which very well could've been imagined his own "Dreams."

4. "SATELLITE" - FRANKEY [POKER FLAT]

Sitting pretty on the opposite side of Frankey's SING E.P. via Poker Flat is this pretty great record he's titled, "Satellite."

5. "STRESS OF KNOWING" - DECODER [DEFMAIN():]

Born and bred in Dallas, Texas is the producer known as Decoder who's responsible for this fast-paced piece of techno that would normally find a nice home in Berghain at about 1pm on a Sunday afternoon. Instead, your living room will have to suffice while your neighbors suffer.

6. "KITSCH" - DAVID KENO [3000 GRAD RECORDS]

Leaning furthest into techno territory on David Keno's latest is this charming piece of electronica he's titled, "Kitsch."

7. "INTRODUCING ROBOTS" - DUKWA [TDSR]

Italian producer, Marco Dukwa certainly didn't introduce robots to the world but I could very well imagine some robots jamming out to this wonky tune.

8. "ACCELERATOR" - MILO SPYKERS [LENSKE]

After appearing on the 2nd edition of Lenske, Belgian producer, Milo Spykers returns to the label with a three-track assault led off by the hammering, title-tune, "Accelerator."

9. "DISTINCT OPERATOR" - UMEK [1605]

1605's big boss, UMEK leads off the label's latest compilation with this total destroyer that belongs somewhere right in the middle of a peak-time, techno set.

10. "RADIATION" - BLAKEIT [AUTEKTONE DARK]

Track #3 of 3 on Blakeit's Digital E.P. is this total acid stormer worthy of maximum volume.

11. "ATHENS RAVE CULTURE" - 11 VOID [ARC RECORDINGS]

Finding their way onto the 11th spot on the techno chart is the Greek duo, 11 Void with this ultra high quality banger they call, "Athens Rave Culture."

12. "BACK AT IT (CHUS & CEBALLOS REMIX)" - MARKUS HOMM [KENJA RECORDS]

A flawless remix by Chus & Ceballos which fits just as easily with tech-house as it does with a building techno set.

13. "SAKURA DUST (EVERYTHING COUNTS REMIX)" - DECKERT [CONNECTED]

Electronic music duo, Everything Counts transformed this tantalizing tune into a wonderland of synthesizer magic.

14. "POWER DROP" - CHRIS VERON [PROSPECT RECORDS]

The title may precede the tune but nonetheless it's still a mighty big one. Maximum volume only, please.

15. "SILVER PALACE" - NEAL BURROUGHS [PARAISO]

Under his super-secret, alias, Neal Burroughs, this Portuguese producer brought out a full-length on Paraiso filled with static, bleeps, distortion, and lo-fi techno. Here's 1/8th of what the varied album has to offer.