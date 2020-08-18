Archive Of Books, Films, Articles, Podcasts, Black Music History Library, Launches Online

The archive brings together resources on Black origins of popular & traditional music across the diaspora into one location.

A new resource has been put together journalist Jenzia Burgos that puts together resources on black music history in one location. The Black Music History Library collates podcasts, films, articles, interviews, TV series, radio shows and more into one resource split up loosely by genre.

It also includes links to historians and musicologists, journalists, websites and other relevant information. It has plenty of resources for popular music, but also dates back to the 18th century.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“This digital library was born out of a need to make resources about Black music history as comprehensive and accessible as possible. It contains well over one thousand entries (and counting) in the form of books, articles, documentaries, series, radio segments, and podcasts about the Black origins of popular and traditional music, dating from the 18th century to the present day,” reads the about page. “These materials range from informal to scholarly, meaning there is something in the library for everyone.”

There will be more updates to the guide, so keep coming back to in the months ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website