Avalon Emerson Mixing 72nd DJ-Kicks, Shares New Song "Wastelands & Oases"

Avalon Emerson

Avalon Emerson is next up for DJ-Kicks as the series celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2020. She has released a new track from the mix “Wastelands & Oases.” The song comes with a video of driving through some dry, barren mountainous desert.

The 72nd in the series, Avalon Emerson will traverse a wide range of tempos, styles and eras with her 70-minute mix. There will be a few new tracks of her own, but primarily music from others.

"I wanted it to be representative of how I sound in the club while incorporating new original music," Emerson says. “I thought of it as a good opportunity to summarize the last few years of DJing for me and share my original productions, covers and remixes.”

The mix will be released on September 18. It can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklist:

1. Avalon Emerson - Long Forgotten Fairytale

2. Avalon Emerson - Wastelands & Oases

3. Butterfly - Tranceonic

4. Waveform - Breakers in Space (DAT Remix)

5. Avalon Emerson - Rotting Hills

6. Anthony Acid - Doe Doe Doe

7. Little Mike - Dirty Pusher Man

8. DJ Sense - Finest

9. General Midi - The Future

10. Oni Ayhun - OAR004-A

11. Oklou - Just Level 5 Cause It's Cute

12. Oceanic - Yellow Cone

13. Smith & Hack - Ultra Range Process

14. Soundstream - 3rd Movement

15. The Dirtbombs - Shari Vari (Avalon Emerson's cybernedit)

16. !!! - Hello? Is This Thing On? (Thomas N' Eric's Rub And Tug Throwdown)

17. Avalon Emerson - Poodle Power

18. Lady B - Cruising Around Motor City

19. Regular Citizen - Ultramarine Dew

20. Austra - Anywayz (Avalon Emerson 14th Life Version)