Absent Mind Sends Off Summer With "Lovebirds" From Axel Hill

The Swedish-born Axel Hill releases "Lovebirds" today.
Axel Hill

Axel Hill

With another fantastic record to add to their collection comes Absent Mind, the downtempo label based in London. They bring in a new track from the UK situated, Swedish born artist Axel Hill, who produces alongside singing, songwriting and playing a selection of instruments. 

Soft grooves ring through the essence of the summer-ready "Lovebirds," and touches of R&B vocals are threaded through the mix alongside electronic transitions. 

Axel Hill has taken some time to explain its meaning, sharing: ‘’'Lovebirds' is about not going too fast into a relationship, giving the other person time to reflect and figure out what they want. 'Lovebirds' addresses my everyday surroundings and thoughts, resulting in a conclusion of me wanting out and an over excitement from her. The arrangement of the song is uplifting though with a inconvenient situation, filled with rhythmical guitars and big exciting synthesizers. I don’t see anyone to blame in this situation and feel like, 'We had a good run, but maybe not for now.' There are no hard feelings, I’m just not the right person for you.’’

Turn up "Lovebirds" now. 

