The 15 Best Disco & Funk Tracks of July 2020

Dimitri From Paris, Yuksek, Hotmood, Dr Packer, and the rest of this month's stellar lineup of artists have done a masterful job of making music so classic and timeless that we have to celebrate the quality in which they continue to produce! Even if you are still in quarantine, all of these tracks will make you dance no matter where you are!

1. Dimitri From Paris & Aeroplane - Can't Get Enough feat. Leela (Yuksek Remix)

Yuksek has put his signature disco flair on this fantastic remix of "Can't Get Enough." It's hard to believe anyone could make a Dimitri From Paris and Aeroplane song even better, but that is where Yuksek excels. Leela's vocal is crisp and soulful, wrapped in swirling strings, some funky bass, and congas. As the lyrics say, "I just can't seem to get enough" either!

2. Drop Out Orchestra - Tunga Stenar (Monsieur Van Pratt Remix)

It's been a while since we've heard from Drop Out Orchestra, but it was certainly worth the wait! "Tunga Stenar" is deeply funky, a little jazzy, and silky smooth, a perfect jam for the summer. Monsieur Van Pratt is once again on fire with this remix, proving why he is one of the best in the business right now!

3. Never Dull - Burnin'

Never Dull continues to kill it with his tracks! If you are looking for a jam that is sexy, funky, and danceable, look no further. "Burnin'" isn't loaded with complicated lyrics, which would have distracted from the overall groove. This track is "Burnin' like a flame" and is totally hot!

4. Dr Packer & Casual Connection - Party Uptown (Saturday Night Fever)

Dr Packer, the disco magician from down under has joined forces with Casual Connection to bring us their latest champagne quality disco burner "Party Uptown (Saturday Night Fever)." Bouncy bass and bright horns blend together seamlessly, bringing the super soulful vocals to the next level. The marriage of these artists is what keeps the disco scene fresh, all while sounding like it could have been on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

5. Hotmood - Te Voy A Encontrar

Are you ready to go on vacation, because "Te Voy A Encontrar" is just that in 5:40! Sunny and happy, this track is the elixir that will make it all better. Grab your sunnies, flip-flops, beach towel and some sunscreen because Hotmood can only produce fire these days!

6. FSQ - Reprise (Disco Mix)

FSQ or Funk Style Quality has been brewing up funk grooves for years, but we finally get to hear the culmination of Chuck “Da Fonk” Fishman and Sa’d “The Hourchild” Ali collaboration after all those years on the road with the likes of George Clinton. The full-length LP is called Reprise Tonight and is loaded with funk all-star royalty. Check this one out on Soul Clap Records.

7. Smoove & Turrell - Elgin Towers (Hot Toddy Dub)

Hot Toddy's dub of "Elgin Towers" smooths the edges of the original track by adding a sample of what sounds like 10CC's "I'm Not In Love" at the beginning and builds around the original music, minus most of the vocal, creating a pool ready nu-disco jam. Smoove & Turrell created a soul packed track and Hot Toddy remixed it to the next level.

8. Moodssupply - Forever feat. Montéa

You might find yourself with a bit of a contact high from listening to "Forever." The vocals are deeply sexy and the groove is so funky that you are not going to be able to just sit and listen to this one since you will be already be dancing across the room. Moodssupply is going to get you in the right mood, no matter the time of day!

9. Funkdamento - At The Disco

"At The Disco" is taken from the hot new Dream's Village EP on Nu Monkey Records by Diego Funkdamento. This track has all of the classic disco gloss that makes it sound classic but also perfectly contemporary. Funky bass, breathy synths, and bright horns will make you dream of the days when you could just go to your local disco, but for now, this will do!

10. FINAL DJS - Interstellar

FINAL DJ's is back with his nu-disco/synthwave track "Interstellar." This track definitely pays homage to the early 80's synth sounds we all know and love. The track has a positive vibe that we all need right now and is perfect for those summer hangouts! You can find it on the Somewhere Out There compilation now.

11. Koolade - The Hop

Koolade is no stranger to the world of hip hop, so it's nice to welcome him to our world of disco/funk with "The Hop"! Synth driven nu-funk is the best way to describe this track, with its mellow summery vibe and funky groove. Check this one out on the Voyage Funktastique label.

12. Jahn Solo - Night People

"Night People" has some nice surprises right at the outset of the track. It sounds like it's being mixed live, which is pretty cool! Jahn Solo brings the boogie right to your door with a dash of modern fun. Check out the Kennedy and Jahn Solo EP Into The Night on Paper Disco Records.

13. JSquared - Looking For feat. Poppy WS & Takuma

When you are ready to mellow out, look no further than "Looking For" by JSquared feat. Poppy WS and Takuma. Poppy's vocals are sweet as honey dripping over a finely crafted bass groove by Takuma. This is just what I am looking for.

14. The Brothers Macklovitch - Give Love To Get Some feat. Leven Kali

Better known as Dave 1 (Chromeo) and A-Trak, The Brothers Macklovitch have finally joined forces during lockdown to create this sexy and smooth song about love. There is definitely a nod to early '90s acid jazz combined with a little '80s RnB to help get your groove on. Let's hope there is a whole LP in the works because these brothers have to much-combined talent not to give us some more tunes!

15. Sam Ruffillo - Surf Wave

Label Toy Tonics is to thank for bringing us Italian artist Sam Ruffillo's "Surf Wave." While it's impossible for most of us to hit the beach or even the pool, this track washes over like a much-needed chillwave. The sound of real instruments like a sultry jazz flute is a very important element of Sam's music, and I can't wait to hear what is next for him!

