Detroit producer Black Noi$e releases his new project, Oblivion, via Earl Sweatshirt's Tan Cressida imprint. The pairing makes sense with the beats and tendency to do things a bit differently coming naturally for both Black Noi$e and Sweatshirt.

The new project comes loaded with big name features like Earl Sweatshirt, Danny Brown, MIKE, Duendita and more.

The project blends influences from Detroit techno and J Dilla-esque hip-hop beats with an affinity for experimentation, soul and funk. The project is spontaneous, scattershot and at times strange. Oblivion pushes beyond the traditional model of what you will hear on rap radio into the zany world of experimental production and some of the most interesting rappers in the business today that all shine on beats that fit what they do best.

The project isn’t there to flow like a traditional album, but fits together from song to song with the strength of each rapper. Beyond the obvious comparisons for the title to the era we live in now, the sound works with our frenetic and chaotic existence where nothing makes sense and everything is happening at once.

Dive into the record, come out slightly different and get your copy here.