Dave, Sir David Attenborough & Hans Zimmer Joining On BBC Nature Doc 'Planet Earth: A Celebration'

The nature doc will combine footage from Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II with new music and narration.

Joe Magowan

BBC is back with another nature documentary and they are bringing a new special guest to make it even more special. Dave is joining the legend Sir David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer on a new BBC Nature doc Planet Earth: A Celebration.

The film combines eight of the most extraordinary sequences from the Bafta award-winning Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II into one film. It features new narrations from Sir David Attenborough. Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and the team at Bleeding Fingers have created new compositions, and have rearranged the original scores.

The string section of the score is performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra will be accompanies by UK rapper Dave who will perform on the grand piano.

“I’ve always been fan of powerful natural history documentaries. This is a program where nature and music come together, so it was only right that I lent my talent, my time, and my attention to this project,” says Dave in a press release. It was a pleasure to work alongside Sir David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer.”

Planet Earth: A Celebration premieres on Monday August 31st at 8 pm, only on BBC America.