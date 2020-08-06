Eating Plants: Gear Guide For Prepping, Storing and Cooking Your Food

So we have been doing some research on a lot of new plant-based meat options, creating new recipes, and preparing some fresh posts for the final weeks of summer. In the meantime, we wanted to get you hip to some of the things that we are using in the kitchen to make prep faster and cooking more fun and earth-friendly.

HonestlyGoods - COVID collection

Out of California, this company makes some hilarious stuff that works in the kitchen area, from dish towels to ceramic soap trays, all with a sincere and irreverent touch. The Shutter In Place collection, or as we call it, the COVID collection is getting laughs from the few people that we do have over. Laughter, great beer (and wine, and whiskey) and, of course, great healthy (ish) food is the best medicine for shitty and tough times. So spice up the kitchen, bar, or wherever with this assortment of fun.

Versa Rack - Finally a rack that does it all and fits in your apartment

We all have too much stuff in our kitchens, and if you live in a city, storage space comes at a premium. Meet the Versa Rack, the rack that folds down and stores flat, with multiple functions to help you prep your meals. The spring-loaded side extenders let you fit the rack to your sink to either help strain/clean or hold frozen items down in the water to help them thaw quicker. We used it to clean fruits and vegetables, strain small portions of pasta and just as an extra prep surface if you have minimal counter space (to make more room for our beer glasses). So if you have an extra twenty bucks laying around, skip the pizza one night and grab this kitchen essential that you never knew you needed.

Uber Appliance Air Fryer XL

We always thought these types of things were a little too infomercial-ly, but we will give props to Uber Appliances. The Air Fryer XL is a great alternative to frying your food or using excessive oil and even comes with a recipe book to get you started. We are more experimenters, but the potato wedges turned out Red Robin good with a bit of Lowry's salt - don't act like you don't know what we are talking about! The appliance itself is a little big and will take up some counter space, but if you can spare it and have a place to store it, it's a handy appliance. Many plant-based types of meat require oil, so we will be trying out some ideas to see if we can get the balance right. Otherwise, it's excellent for your vegetables, and if you do eat meat once in a while, you can make some mean chicken tenders and things of that nature. The device itself is relatively easy to use, and getting things perfect requires a bit of experimenting; for example, we wanted our fries a little crunchier, so we extended the time. Cleaning is also a breeze, just pull out the tray/cooking bin and either prop it in the dishwasher if you have that luxury or give it a quick hand wash. You can make just about anything from fish to poultry to plants, of course. It's hard to beat for the price, and chances are this will become a goto item.

Features

Cook your favorite fried foods without all the oil. Oil-less air fryers are proven to reduce 80% of fat from fried foods. Make your favorite foods without all the fats with one multifunction countertop appliance

Manual mode allows for user adjusted time and temperature settings. Cooking time of up to 60 minutes with auto-shut off upon completion of cooking

Multiple safety features include: non-slip feet for stability, auto shut off upon removal of cooking basket and auto resume when the basket is reinserted into place

Large 4.2 quart cooking capacity chamber allows for enough food to easily accommodate a family of 4-5 members. Cook an entire family meal in minutes with a push of a button

Easily pull the basket to mix food content half way through cooking and automatically resume when the basket is placed back into place

Cooking temperature adjustable up to 400 degrees f for optimal hot air frying environment

Product Details

Food Capacity: 3 lb.

Programmable: Yes

Automatic Shutoff: Yes

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Product Warranty: 3 Months

Smellyproof Reusable Bags

So the name, while not glam or all that appealing, does state the facts and what these things do. So put your Martha Stewart ego in your back pocket and just take this in, ok. Using a lot of plastic bags is shitty, they are landfill garbage and frankly unnecessary for the most part. Yes, there will be times where you need the old "nature killing" classic, but the Smellyproof model helps you significantly reduce the usage for a variety of tasks. Let's start with camping, these will help keep the food safe and odor intact, so the bears don't invite themselves to dinner and ruin your glamp out. Nothing ruins champagne (you asshole) by the fire like a fucking bear rolling up on you. Second, you can use these bags multiple times, simply wash them out, and they are good to go for some more rounds of your buddy Stew's uber duper dank pot brownies. We highly recommend these on every level.

Beeswax Food Wraps - This is yet another way to save the planet and keep your food safe from nasty fridge smells, aka your roomie's two-day-old pizza "they are totally going to eat bro!" This stuff works well on just about anything you want to keep in the fridge for a couple of days, or even a picnic type of adventure. There are a ton of brands out there, so just google it.