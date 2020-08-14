England Opening Music Venues This Weekend In Most Places, But Not Clubs

Printworks Jake Davis @HungryVisuals

England is opening up music venues this weekend on August 15, but there are a lot of caveats. Among the caveats are that nightclubs and discos will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

There are also other issues. The government is allowing local lockdowns to continue, of which there are quite a few, to contain outbreaks in various parts of the country. These lockdowns are in Leicester, Preston, East Lancashire, parts of West Yorkshire. Greater Manchester, and Aberdeen according to the BBC.

The new guidance from the government specifically allows for indoor theater, music and performance venues to reopen with socially distanced audiences. This was originally planned on August 1, but there was an uptick in cases around then and the plan was pushed back. Restaurants, pubs and other public meeting places have been allowed to reopen. Hopefully this doesn't result in a surge in cases and gets pulled back.

In addition to the music venues, casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks and soft play centers will be allowed to reopen.

This comes after a £1.57 billion support package for arts and culture institutions was announced for venues that were closed during the pandemic. This came out to £270m in loans and £880million in grants for music venues, theaters, museums, heritage sites and galleries. It all seemed great, but nightclubs were worried because there was little specifically outlined for them. Now that they must remain closed, clubs continue to get little help from the government and remain closed.