Erick Morillo Arrested & Charged With Sexual Battery Of A Woman

The DJ has turned himself in after months of denying the accusations

Erick Morillo has been arrested and charged with sexual battery on a woman according to Local 10 in Miami.

The charges stem from a December incident at his Miami home. Detectives say that Morillo and the accuser were DJing a at a private party on Star Island and then went back to Morillo’s residence for drinks after the event along with another woman.

According to the arrest report, the accuser says that Morillo, “made several advances towards her, some sexual in nature, but she refused all of his attempts.”

She told police that she was intoxicated and went to a room to go sleep by herself. When she woke up, she “reported waking up nude on the bed, with Mr. Morillo standing on the side of the bed also nude.”

Morillo denied the accusations for months, but on Wednesday the rape kit confirmed that the DNA on the bed was his and he turned himself in with his attorney.

Morillo has not released a statement at this time and we will update if there is one.

If anyone is affected by sexual assault, whether it happened to you or someone you care about, can find support on the National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673. You can also visit online.rainn.org to receive support via confidential online chat.