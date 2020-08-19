Groove Armada Announce First Album in 10 Years, 'Edge Of The Horizon'

The album from Groove Armada will arrive with features from Nick Littlemore, Todd Edwards, Paris Brightledge & others.

Groove Armada David Titlow

Groove Armada has announced their first album in 10 years Edge Of The Horizon. To help push the LP, they have released the first single “Lover 4 Now,” which features Todd Edwards. The song was built with Ibiza in mind – specifically poolside at Pikes, “that time of the evening when day becomes night and anything seems possible,” explains Groove Armada.

The 11-track record has the group return to stadium-sized heights with an array of vocal talent like James Alexander Bright, Nick Littlemore, She Keeps Bees, the aforementioned Todd Edwards and Paris Brightledge.

The pair don’t live in the same place, so they had to come together for some frantic studio sessions to get this done.

“During those studio days, the rest of the world shuts down. There’s an intensity, anyone looking in might say madness, that kicks in when we’re totally lost amongst the instruments, synths and records day and night. But that shared, unspoken feeling that comes when we both know we’ve got it right cuts through as clear as ever,” explain Tom Findlay and Andy Cato of Groove Armada.

They last released a full-length artist album in 2010, Black Light.

Edge Of The Horizon will be released on October 2 via BMG. Pre-order it here.

1. Get Out On The Dancefloor feat Nick Littlemore

2. Holding Strong feat James Alexander Bright

3. Tripwire feat Nick Littlemore

4. Don't Give Up

5. We’re Free feat Roseau

6. Edge Of The Horizon feat She Keeps Bees

7. Lover 4 Now feat Todd Edwards

8. I Can Only Miss You feat Paris Brightledge

9. What Cha Gonna Do With Your Love

10.Talk Talk feat James Alexander Bright

11. Dance Our Hurt Away feat Paris Brightledge